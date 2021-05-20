Megan Webb to lead GMS

May 20, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the May 20, 2021 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Megan Webb has been chosen as the next principal of the Galvin Middle School.

Earlier this week, Supt. of Schools Doug Lyons emailed the announcement. Ms. Webb succeeds Adam Colantuoni, who will start a new job this summer in the Salem schools.

Lyons wrote:

“I am pleased to announce that we have selected the new Principal for Galvin Middle School. We had thirty candidates apply for the position, ten candidates were moved forward for interviews. We ended up interviewing nine candidates, as one candidate withdrew from the process as she secured a position on another search process. This is a very busy time of year to interview and hire, often candidates are involved in multiple searches at the same time.

“The interview team was made up of fifteen people, with a range of personnel, with parents, teacher leaders, administrators, along with a school counselor and curriculum coordinator. The team was unanimous in their agreement that the single best candidate for the Principal position is Megan Webb.

“Ms. Webb is currently the Principal of Orchard Gardens (K-8) Pilot School in Boston. She has served as the Principal of Orchard Gardens since 2014 and has distinguished herself as an exceptional instructional leader who cares deeply about developing positive school culture, equity and improved outcomes for students. One of her references, a trusted, long-time BPS Leader, shared the following, ‘… (Megan) is a strong team player who will partner with others to improve the school and outcomes for kids.’

“Ms. Webb holds a B.A. in Literature from American University and a M.Ed. in Education Leadership from Harvard University. Additionally, Ms. Webb completed a fellowship in 2014 at the BC’s Lynch Leadership Academy.

“Please join me in welcoming Ms. Megan Webb to the Wakefield Public Schools.”