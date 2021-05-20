Grapplers beat Wilmington, improve to 4-0

May 20, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the May 20, 2021 edition.

WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield High wrestling team kept their strong start to the 2021 season going, earning a 57-21 victory over Wilmington at home on Tuesday, bringing their record to 4-0.

The Warriors trailed 21-0, dropping their first four bouts before winning the next seven in a row (five pins) from the weight class 145 and up to run away with it.

Wilmington picked up three pins at 126, 132 and 138 to put the pressure on Wakefield’s middleweights.

The Warriors responded first at 145 when Jameson O’Callahan pinned Julien Cella in 1:07.

Nick Roberto followed that up at 152 by pinning Brian Duggan in 1:43.

Jason Hubbard kept Wakefield’s under two minute pin trend going, beating Dylan Clerico in 1:59.

Anselm Schools beat Nick Doyle at 170 and Joao Valdevino got the lead for good, pinning a strong opponent in Stephen Smolinsky in 1:43 at 182.

O’Callahan (2-0), Roberto (2-0), Hubbard (4-0), Schools (3-0) and Valdevino (2-0) are all undefeated in officially scored bouts this season, joining Jimmy Grover (3-0).

Robbie Boyle kept it going for Wakefield at 220, pinning Nick Sullivan.

Ian Dixon finished strong for the Warriors at 285 beating Dempsey Murphy by a 4-2 decision.

Wakefield will look to stay perfect tomorrow night when they host Watertown at 5 p.m.