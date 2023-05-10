U.S. Postal Service clerk, enjoyed traveling

LYNNFIELD — Melida ‘Meli’ McAlmon, 92, a beloved mother and cherished friend, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2023.

Born on May 12, 1931 in Panama City, Republic of Panama, she was one of twin daughters born to Wilhelmina Blake and Albert Hamm.

After receiving her education in Panama at the Santa Familia Sewing School and a private school for typing and shorthand, Melida immigrated to New York City in 1954. She married William Neil McAlmon, her love since her Panama days, in 1956. They raised three children. After many years of living in Brooklyn, New York, she moved to Deer Park, Long Island in 1976.

As a person of great faith, she loved God and followed His word. She participated in church from an early age, beginning with St. Paul’s Church in Panama City, where she taught Sunday school and sang in the church choir.

Meli was a hardworking woman. She was a secretary at Cy Dee Jewelry and worked as a clerk at the U.S. Postal Service, serving 35 years before retiring in 2004. She received several awards in recognition of her dedication and outstanding leadership. In her retirement, she enjoyed traveling and loved the activities and people at the Wyandanch Senior Center on Long Island, where she attended regularly until the pandemic. Her hobbies included doing word puzzles and watching Steve Harvey. She loved Steve, especially the way he dressed.

In November 2022, Meli moved to Lynnfield to live with her daughter Karen and her family.

Melida will always be remembered for her kind heart, loving support, warm smile and unwavering strength. A life well lived, she brought grace and love to those fortunate enough to know her. Her joy filled spirit will be missed. Her memory will live on in the hearts of all who loved her.

Melida’s husband William Neil McAlmon, her longtime partner Alvin Jeffers, her son Randolph McAlmon and her twin sister Telma Blake predeceased her. Her survivors include her daughter Karen McAlmon and her husband Kwame Ofori-Asante of Lynnfield; her daughter Julieta Benjamin of Queens, New York; and her “adopted” son, Lionel Victor of Deer Park, New York. Meli’s grandchildren also survive her: Kevin Benjamin, Nicole Benjamin, Casey Benjamin, Cristina Bosque, Alexander Ofori, James Ofori and Gideon Ofori-Asante. Several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren as well as an uncle, many cousins and countless friends also survive Melida.

Those wishing to honor Melida’s legacy may consider a donation to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Lynnfield. As we say our goodbyes, let us reminisce on the wonderful moments Melida shared with us and celebrate her life, for her spirit will be a guiding light forever.

“May her soul rest in peace and rise in glory.”

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Friday, May 12 from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will take place in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 127 Summer St., Lynnfield on Saturday, May 13 at 11 a.m., followed by interment at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody.