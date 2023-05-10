Master plumber served in U.S. Army during WWII

LYNNFIELD — John Joseph Amanti, 98, was born on Jan. 19, 1925 at his family’s home in Lynn’s Brickyard neighborhood.

He was the third child of Emanuel and Margaret (Nicoletti) Amanti. He passed away on May 1 at Brooksby Village in Peabody after a life well-lived.

John graduated from Lynn Classical High in 1942. He was a decorated U.S. Army veteran who proudly served his country in the Pacific Theater of Operations, stationed in the Philippines, Guadalcanal and Japan. He was a member of Company A of the 1393rd Engineer’s Construction Battalion tasked with road construction in the region.

Upon his return from the service, John met Mary Johnstone in a jewelry store. They were married four years later and would have celebrated 73 years of marriage later this spring. They lived in Swampscott and Salem initially before settling in Lynnfield, where they raised their family and lived for 37 years. True life partners, John and Mary enjoyed traveling, square and round dancing, golfing at Tedesco Country Club, card games and spending time with family and friends. They were blessed with over 40 years of wonderful memories in Sarasota, Florida, where they played golf at Palm Aire Country Club, made lifelong friends and spent time with family who also wintered there.

John was a hard working, licensed master plumber/gas fitter, master pipefitter and refrigeration technician. He earned a degree from Franklin Technical Institute in Heating, Ventilating and Air Conditioning, attending night school after long workdays. He was the former president of E. Amanti & Sons, Inc., the thriving business his father Emanuel founded and his son Tom now runs with two of his children, currently a fourth generation enterprise. He was admired and respected for his kind demeanor, politeness, sweet smile and the way he treated Amanti employees and business associates. He was a role model for his family and others.

Besides the love of his life, Mary, John leaves his beloved children: Tom Amanti (Dottie) and Nancy Williams (Mike) of Lynnfield. He adored his five grandchildren: Steve Amanti (Stephanie) of Prides Crossing, Debbi Amanti Belanger (David) of Cambridge, Diane Amanti (Tom Hopkins) of Lynnfield, Carolyn Williams (Asher Lack) of New York, New York and Jeffrey Williams of Lynnfield. He was the eternally proud great-grandfather of Sophia, Leo, Max, Freddie, Mia and Sebastian. John was predeceased by his parents; sister Natalie Geleski and her husband Charles; brothers Anthony, Gerry, Vin and dear brother-in-law Louis Pietrogallo. He is survived by his cherished sister Grace Pietrogallo of Holyoke; and sisters-in-law Norma Amanti of Westfield and MaryAnn Amanti of St. Petersburg, Florida, along with many loving nieces and nephews who meant the world to him.

John and Mary moved to Brooksby Village in 2018 and their devotion to one another was admired by all. They made special friends there who have enriched their lives. In lieu of flowers, donations in John’s memory may be made to either:

Brooksby Catholic Fund, c/o Pastoral Services, 300 Brooksby Village Dr., Peabody, MA 01960; Brooksby Village Resident Fund, Philanthropy Office, 200 Brooksby Village Dr., Peabody, MA 01960 or online at elm.convio.net/BrooksbyBCF.

Visiting hours were held on Tuesday, May 9 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Conway Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., Peabody. A funeral Mass in John’s honor was held at St. Maria Goretti Church, 112 Chestnut St., Lynnfield on Wednesday, May 10 at 11:30 a.m. followed by burial at Forest Hill Cemetery.