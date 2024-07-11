By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

BOSTON — On Monday night, the Melrose 12-year-old Williamsport baseball team rolled over host South Boston, 20-1, at Evans Field. This game was a three-inning mercy-rule game as Melrose improved to 3-1 in District 12.

“This is the best I have ever seen them hit,” admitted Melrose manager Pat Keefe, as his squad pounded 19 hits. “The team played incredibly well in all aspects of the game.”

Melrose scored five runs in the top of the first. They then plated eight in the second and seven more in the third.

South Boston got its only run in the bottom of the third.

Thomas Keefe led the attack as he drove in four runs on three hits. Keefe had an RBI double in the first, a two-run single in the second and an RBI single in the third.

In the first, Cruz Ramirez (3 for 3) and Cam Stratford had RBI doubles. Evan Snow added a two-run single.

Melrose’s eight runs came on five hits in the top of the second inning. James Buono, who was 2 for 2, had a two-run double while Jack Obremski had an RBI single. Thomas added a two-run single while Frankie Bates tripled to knock in another run. Miles Rosell drew a bases-loaded walk for an RBI and a South Boston error scored another run.

In the third, Obremski (2 for 2 with two RBI) singled, Joseph Martin hit into a fielder’s choice, Keefe, Frankie Bates, Oliver O’Leary, Cam Stratford and Miles Rosell all singled, each scoring one run.

Keefe started on the mound to get the win. He gave up one hit over two innings, striking out four and walking one. O’Leary pitched the third giving up one unearned run while striking out one and walking none.

Melrose also stole a tournament-high nine bases. Rosell swiped three while Martin and Stratford each stole two.

Melrose played at Somerville on July 10 (results not available at press time) in a must win game as Somerville beat them in the first game of the tournament, 1-0, back on June 27.

If Melrose won that game, they would host Somerville in the district final on July 12 at Lewis Monk Field at 6 p.m.

Last Saturday morning, Melrose blanked host Dorchester, 8-0, at McConnell Park. Three pitchers, Keefe, Victor Dale and O’Leary combined for a no-hitter.

Keefe went the first three innings allowing one walk and he struck out three.

Dale went 1.2 innings walking two and fanning four. O’Leary finished the game off walking none and striking out two in the final 1.1 innings.

In the bottom of the first (Melrose won the coin toss and was the designated home team) Bates had a two-run single and O’Leary had a sacrifice fly, to make it 3-0.

Ryan Silva, who was 1 for 1, walked with the bases loaded in the second to make it 4-0.

Melrose scored three times in the bottom of the third and one more in the fourth to round out the scoring.

Thomas (2 for 2) and Bates were tough to handle back-to-back in the lineup, as each drove in two runs. Thomas and lead-off hitter Martin (2 for 2) each collected two hits. Stratford (1 for 1 with a walk) stole two bases. Dave Cote walked and had one RBI.

Overall, the team had seven hits.