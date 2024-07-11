By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

MALDEN — On Monday night, the Melrose Americans baseball team lost 6-3 to the host Andre Chiefs at Maplewood Park in Malden in Intercity League play. With the defeat, the Americans fell to 6-4-1 overall while the Chiefs improved to 8-4.

The Chiefs scored three times in the first inning, once in the fourth and twice in the bottom of the sixth.

Melrose scored single runs in the second, third and sixth innings. They had seven hits overall led by John Jennings who went 2 for 4. Shawn Nestor and Owen Duggan each had one run batted in.

Brandon McMahon was the losing pitcher falling to 2-1. He went 5 2/3 innings allowing six runs, eight hits, three walks and he struck out five. He also hit one Chief batter.

On July 6, the Americans hammered the host Lexington Bulldogs, 16-5, at Lexington High School.

Melrose took control right away plating seven runs in the top of the first. They had 11 hits and walked 11 times taking advantage of shaky Bulldog pitching.

Pat Costigan led the way on offense going 3 for 4 with two walks and five runs batted in. Ryan Bourgeois was 2 for 4 with a walk and two RBI while Matt Elwell was 2 for 5 with two RBI.

Bailey Taylor-Black was the winning pitcher going the first four and one-third innings. He gave up two runs (none earned), one hit, four walks and he fanned four as he went to 1-0.

On July 1, the Americans tied the Middlesex Expos 1-1 at East Boston Stadium in nine innings. Melrose scored its run in the third while the Expos tied it in the bottom of the fourth.

This was a pitcher’s duel between the Americans’ Jack Dyer and the Expos’ Dan Shaw. Dyar went five innings allowing one run, two hits, two walks and he struck out four.

Shaw, meanwhile, went all nine innings allowing one unearned run, seven hits, three walks and he struck out 13.

Ted Giardina was the lone multiple hitter for Melrose with two hits.

On July 12, the Americans will travel to Garvey Park in Dorchester to take on The BASE at 7:45 p.m.

The next two games will be at home at Morelli Field as they face the Expos on July 14 at 4 p.m. The Stoneham Sabres then come to town on July 17 with that game starting at 7:30 p.m.

On July 18, the Americans visit the Malden Maddogs at Maplewood Park. That game is at 8 p.m.