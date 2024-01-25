MELROSE—Please come and cheer on both the girls and boys Melrose High School basketball teams at the First Annual Youth Night Out this Friday night, Jan. 26 versus Watertown at the Melrose Middle School gym. Players on all the teams have been working hard all season and would love a packed gym and cheer section.

Youth get in free (8th grade and under) if you wear your Melrose basketball gear!

Raffles, concessions, and halftime activities will be available. Any youth players interested in participating in player introductions at the varsity games should get there 30 minutes before game time.

Game schedule

JV Girls : Marcoux 4:00 p.m.

JV Boys : Marcoux 5:30 p.m.

Varsity girls: MVMMA Main Court 5:30 p.m.

Varsity Boys: MVMMS Main Court 7:00 p.m.