Winter Clinic also available
MELROSE—Registration is open for Melrose Youth Softball’s spring season.
Melrose Youth Softball Leagues are assigned by Grade.
The Spring Softball leagues are:
- Tee Ball (Pre-K and K)
- Minors (grades 1-2)
- Majors (grades 3-4)
- Juniors (grades 5-6)
- Seniors (grades 7-8)
Spring Season Schedule
- The Spring season runs from April until mid-June
- Practice will begin the week of April 1
- The first games will be played on Opening Day Sat April 27
- The Season ends in mid June, usually the last weekend prior to the end of school
- Teams in Minors & Majors usually play 2 times per week (one weeknight, once on Saturday) for practice or games
- Teams in Juniors & Seniors usually play 3 times per week (two weeknights, once on Saturday) for practice or games
- T-ball plays for one hour on Sunday starting in mid April
- Players in Minors and Majors are assigned to teams primarily by school. We do our best to honor friend requests.
- Players in Juniors and Seniors are drafted by Coaches onto Teams to ensure parity.
Winter Skills Clinic
- We are partnering with Coach Kelly Smith and the Melrose High School Softball Team on a Winter Skills Clinic!
- We have also invited an outside pitching coach to work with the players!
- The clinic runs on 3 Sundays in March and the players will be separated by grade
- Sunday Mar 10, Mar 17 and Mar 24 at the Marcoux Gym (Melrose High School)
- Grades 1-2 and 3-4: 3-4pm
- Grades 5-6 and 7-8: 4-5pm
- Participation in the clinic is optional for an added cost and is not required to play in the Spring Season
Registration ends on Feb 28
Register at www.melroseyouthsoftball.com