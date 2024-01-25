Winter Clinic also available

 

MELROSE—Registration is open for Melrose Youth Softball’s spring season.

Melrose Youth Softball Leagues are assigned by Grade.

The Spring Softball leagues are:

  • Tee Ball (Pre-K and K)
  • Minors (grades 1-2)
  • Majors (grades 3-4)  ​​​
  • Juniors (grades 5-6)
  • Seniors (grades 7-8)

Spring Season Schedule 

  • The Spring season runs from April until mid-June
  • Practice will begin the week of April 1
  • The first games will be played on Opening Day Sat April 27
  • The Season ends in mid June, usually the last weekend prior to the end of school
  • Teams in Minors & Majors usually play 2 times per week (one weeknight, once on Saturday) for practice or games
  • Teams in Juniors & Seniors usually play 3 times per week (two weeknights, once on Saturday) for practice or games
  • T-ball plays for one hour on Sunday starting in mid April
  • Players in Minors and Majors are assigned to teams primarily by school.  We do our best to honor friend requests.
  • Players in Juniors and Seniors are drafted by Coaches onto Teams to ensure parity.

Winter Skills Clinic

  • We are partnering with Coach Kelly Smith and the Melrose High School Softball Team on a Winter Skills Clinic!
  • We have also invited an outside pitching coach to work with the players!
  • The clinic runs on 3 Sundays in March and the players will be separated by grade
    • Sunday Mar 10, Mar 17 and Mar 24 at the Marcoux Gym (Melrose High School)
    • Grades 1-2 and 3-4:  3-4pm
    • Grades 5-6 and 7-8:  4-5pm
  • Participation in the clinic is optional for an added cost and is not required to play in the Spring Season

Registration ends on Feb 28

Register at www.melroseyouthsoftball.com