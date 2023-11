MELROSE — This past weekend, Molly’s Bookstore transformed into Melrose’s very own Hogwarts! To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the series’ publication, the staff at Molly’s had a spectacular Harry Potter event. There was a sorting hat, wand-making, potion-making and even a magical creatures scavenger hunt! The party was a huge success and all the witches and wizards in attendance had a fantastic time!