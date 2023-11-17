MELROSE — For 70 years, Polymnia Choral Society has been delivering great performances to acknowledge and honor the important times in our lives. Every year people in our area look forward to starting off their holiday season with the Polymnia winter concert. We can promise a fun, festive and surprising choral concert for your family and friends!

On December 2, Polymnia will hold A Seriously Fun Holiday Concert with songs that celebrate the winter holiday season. The concert will feature traditional carols and songs that celebrate different aspects of the holiday season. Feel free to sing along with us as we sing holiday favorites! Please join us on December 2 and experience this great Polymnia holiday tradition!

The concert promises to be a fun time for all ages. It will be held at St. Mary of the Annunciation Church at 46 Myrtle St, Melrose. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors, $15 students and $5 for children under 12. We look forward to seeing you there! To purchase tickets for this concert, go to www.polymnia.org/about-our-upcoming-season and for more information about Polymnia, visit www.polymnia.org/about.