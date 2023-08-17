MELROSE — Filmmakers Collaborative (FC) is a nonprofit organization based in Melrose that has been supporting a national independent filmmaking community since 1987.

In 2016, FC launched FC Academy, a program that teaches students in grades K-12 how to make short films during after-school, vacation week and summer sessions, culminating in screening their work at the annual Boston International Kids Film Festival (BIKFF). With a 35-year history of supporting professional filmmakers, FC utilizes our organizational prowess and deep networks to mentor the next generation of media makers through FC Academy. This includes both tuition-based classes in the suburbs and philanthropically supported offerings in lower income neighborhoods and schools. Today, FC Academy operates in 32 different locations. Whether taught for Kindergarteners or high schoolers, FC Academy curriculum was designed to address the following goals:

Improve communication and collaboration

Enhance social-emotional growth

Acquire crucial 21st century technical skills and practices

Develop critical media literacy knowledge

Introduce students to new career paths

Promote civic engagement

FC provides professional instruction and all the equipment needed. Students need only bring their imaginations and a willingness to share their creativity. On August 28, students will have the chance to have their film projects screened outdoors in front of the Melrose Middle School, and then shown again at the BIKFF the weekend of November 10.

Join us on August 28, 2023 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. to support and showcase the wonderful work made by our students on the big screen!! There will be food trucks, musical entertainment, and most importantly movies! Just bring your blankets and chairs for a perfect evening for the whole family to enjoy!

ADMISSION IS FREE BUT REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED!

Visit www.filmmakerscollab.org to register!