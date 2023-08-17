MELROSE — The public is invited to attend the free Friday night movies shown on the First Baptist Church lawn. The church is located at 561 Main St., Melrose, across from City Hall.

Free popcorn and water are provided.

Please bring a chair or blanket to sit on the lawn. If you come early, you can play a game of Corn Hole or JENGA!

The movies start 10 minutes after sunset and are shown if weather permits.

Friday, August 18, 7:53 p.m.: “Frozen”

Friday, August 25, 7:42 p.m.: “Wreak it Ralph”

Friday, September 1, 7:30 p.m.: “Elemental”

Friday, September 8, 7:18 p.m.: Movie to be determined

For more information, please go to the church website at melrosefbc.org or call the church office at 781-665-4470.