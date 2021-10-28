THIS YEAR’S WALK was lead by member of the Cataldo family who were honored with MAAV’s “Advocacy in Action Award” for their advocacy work in the wake of a family member’s death due to domestic violence. ( Photo by rajdas@edphotos.com)

MELROSE — There was an outpouring of support for MAAV’s 26th Annual Walk & Candlelight Vigil on Sunday, with over 600 people of all ages in attendance. The event raised awareness about domestic violence, honored victims of abuse and brought the community together to renew its commitment to preventing further violence. The event also raised over $64,000 for MAAV’s programs, including a weekly support group for victims of abuse and education and prevention programs in the schools and community.