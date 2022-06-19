MELROSE ALLIANCE AGAINST VIOLENCE is very excited and honored to have received a grant for $100,000 from the Cummings Foundation.

MELROSE — The Melrose Alliance Against Violence (MAAV) is one of 140 local nonprofits to receive grants of $100,000 to $500,000 each through Cummings Foundation’s $25 Million Grant Program. The Melrose-based organization was chosen from a total of 580 applicants during a competitive review process. It will receive $100,000 over three years.

Founded in 1995, MAAV works to break the cycle of domestic violence through assisting victims of abuse, raising community awareness, providing education for youth and training for professionals. The Cummings Grant will support MAAV’s initiative called “Project Prevent: Stopping Domestic Violence Before it Starts,” which includes a range of education and prevention programs for middle and high school youth. MAAV is thrilled to receive this funding which will enable the agency to continue and expand programs such as the Healthy Relationships Program at the 8th grade level and the Melrose High School Student Action Board.

The Cummings $25 Million Grant Program supports Massachusetts nonprofits that are based in and primarily serve Middlesex, Essex, and Suffolk counties.

Through this place-based initiative, Cummings Foundation aims to give back in the areas where it owns commercial property. Its buildings are all managed, at no cost to the Foundation, by its affiliate, Cummings Properties. This Woburn-based commercial real estate firm leases and manages 11 million square feet of debt-free space, the majority of which exclusively benefits the Foundation.

“We are so fortunate in greater Boston to have such effective nonprofits, plus a wealth of talented, dedicated professionals and volunteers to run them,” said Cummings Foundation executive director Joyce Vyriotes. “We are indebted to them for the work they do each day to provide for basic needs, break down barriers to education and health resources, and work toward a more equitable society.”

With the help of about 90 volunteers, the Foundation first identified 140 organizations to receive grants of at least $100,000 each. Among the winners were first-time recipients as well as nonprofits that had previously received Cummings Foundation grants. Forty of this latter group of repeat recipients were then selected to have their grants elevated to 10-year awards ranging from $200,000 to $500,000 each.

“Our volunteers bring diverse backgrounds and perspectives, which is so critical to our grant selection process,” said Vyriotes. “Through this democratized approach to philanthropy, they decide more than half the grants every year.”

This year’s grant recipients represent a wide variety of causes, including food insecurity, immigrant and refugee services, social justice, education, and mental health services. The nonprofits are spread across 45 different cities and towns.

The complete list of 140 grant winners, plus more than 900 previous recipients, is available at www.CummingsFoundation.org.

Cummings Foundation has now awarded more than $375 million to greater Boston nonprofits.

Learn more about MAAV at www.maav.org or at www.facebook.com/maav.org