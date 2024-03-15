MAAV EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR Crystal Johnson and MHS Guidance Counselor Joe Parillo are joined by members of the MHS/MAAV Student Action Board at the 11th Annual Voices Against Violence Coffee House. (Photo by Raj Das, edphotos.com)

MELROSE — MAAV was proud to present our 11th Annual Community Coffee House, Voices Against Violence, on Sunday, March 10 at Temple Beth Shalom. With a great turnout, community members, students, families and neighbors joined together to celebrate healthy relationships and resilience, while enjoying the talents of Melrose and beyond. This intergenerational event featured performances centered around the themes of friendship, love, healthy relationships and speaking out against violence.

We would like to acknowledge the many people who helped make this year’s coffee house a success. Thank you to Rabbi Jessica Lowenthal and the Temple Beth Shalom community for allowing us the use of the space; to Raj Das of ED Photography for capturing great photos and Oasis Brazilian Steakhouse for donating the delicious refreshments. Thank you also to all the wonderful local businesses who donated raffle items: Stoneham Bank, Pepperberry Florist, Halo Studio, The Gimenez Family, Cuts & Such, Molly’s Bookstore, Comella’s, The Beauty Cafe, Klipping’s Salon, Miter Biter Frame Co., Santa Fe Burrito Grill, Petrone’s Pizza and Starbucks. And of course, a very special thank you to the performers who shared their time and talents with us.

The Coffee House was hosted by members of the Melrose High School/MAAV Student Action Board who planned, organized and executed the event in every aspect from gathering performers and donations to emceeing the entire event. Performances featured middle and high school students as well as local musicians with a wide range of interests including songs, instrumental performances and storytelling.

For more photos of the event and a link to show recording, please visit maav.org or contact MAAV at 781-662-2010 or info@maav.org.