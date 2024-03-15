LIGHT UP THE STREETS in Melrose to support the Bright Futures of the MHS class of 2024!

MELROSE — The Melrose Community is invited to join in and support the Bright Futures of the MHS class of 2024! Get ready to light up the night sky, Melrose.

The Melrose High School Permanent Scholarship Fund is thrilled to announce the return of its Luminary Event for the third year running. On Sunday, April 7 at 7 p.m., Melrose residents are invited to join in the fun and show their support for the Melrose High School Class of 2024.

“The event’s purpose is to show the Melrose High School class of 2024 how bright their future is in the eyes of the Melrose community. Last year, Melrose exceeded our expectations by illuminating our city with almost 7,000 luminaries. We can’t wait to see how bright Melrose Shines this year,” said Executive Director of the Fund Ann Guanci who is spearheading this community-wide Luminary Event.

Participation is as easy. For $25, you can purchase a luminary kit and join the celebration. Each kit creates 10 luminarias and all proceeds go toward scholarships for the MHS graduating class.

How to Purchase a Luminary Kit: You can go on line and visit the Melrose High School Permanent Scholarship Fund’s website at mhsfund.org to pre-order your luminary kits and/or you can purchase the luminary kits in person by visiting Buckalew’s General Store at 529 Main St. in Melrose. Kits will be available for purchase in-store until the big event on Sunday, April 7.

But hurry! The deadline for online purchases is Monday, April 1. Mark your calendars for drive-thru luminary kit pick up on on Wednesday, April 3 from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Melrose High School’s parking lot.

The Melrose High School Permanent Scholarship Fund, a non-profit organization in existence for more than 60 years raises funds and gives them back in the form of scholarships to the Melrose High School graduating class. Just last year, $465,000 was granted to 202 deserving graduating seniors, and more than $1.2 million in scholarships has been awarded to nearly 650 MHS seniors over the past three years.

Let’s make this Luminary Event the brightest yet, Melrose! Join us in lighting up the night and illuminating every street in Melrose. For questions or to volunteer, email execadmin@mhsfund.org.