By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

MELROSE — Just like last summer, the Melrose Americans were eliminated in the semifinals of the Intercity Baseball League playoffs this year as they were swept, 3-0, by the Andre Chiefs in the best-of-five series.

The Americans finished the 2024 season with an overall record of 16-10-1 as they came in third place behind the Lexington Blue Sox and the Chiefs.

The Chiefs ended up winning the league title on Monday night in game five, 5-4, in extra innings, as they beat the Blue Sox, three-game-to two in the best-of-five finals.

Of the Melrose players who qualified with enough at bats, the Americans were led in batting average by Chris Klein who hit .410 who was third overall in the league. He also led the team in runs batted in with 30.

“Chris led the league in runs batted in and in hits,” pointed out Americans manager Kevin Burgoyne, about the third baseman. “In my opinion, he should be the league MVP.”

Second in average was John Jennings who hit .386 (sixth overall in the league), while Pat Costigan was third at .329. Costigan was second in RBI with 23 while Tad Giardina was right behind him with 22.

Jennings, who drew 11 walks, led the team on on-base-percentage at .521 while Shawn Nestor, who led the team in walks with 23, was second on OBP at .500.

Jennings led the team in home runs with five, while Klein had four. Costigan, Giardina and Jack Beverly all had three homers.

What made Beverly’s mark so impressive is that he only did that playing in six games.

As a team, Melrose was third in the league in average at .307 and they were first in homers with 20.

Pitching-wise, the Americans were led in wins by Mike Nestor and Brendan McMahon who both went 4-1 on the hill. Nestor had an earned-run average of 2.19 while McMahon had an ERA of 3.64.

“Mike is the best lefty in the league and he pitched well despite a dislocated right shoulder,” said Burgoyne. “Brendan was a rookie for us and he did very well keeping us in a lot of games.”

Of the pitchers who qualify with enough innings, Nick Colucci had the team’s best ERA as it was 1.36 as he appeared in 10 games.

Colucci was third in wins going 3-2 as he was fourth, lowers in the league in ERA.

“Nick was excellent for us this summer,” said Burgoyne. “He was our closer in the past but we moved him to starter and he did a great job.”

Nestor was the Melrose strikeout leader with 61 in only 32 innings. McMahon, who pitched 32.2 innings, was second in strikeouts with 32.

The Americans were fourth in the league in ERA at 3.16.

Burgoyne was pleased with his team’s performance this year.

“We played well but had injuries with our pitchers late in the season,” he said. “We were one of the top hitting teams overall, so I was happy.”

Burgoyne also wanted to thank his assistant coaches Tom O’Connor and Melrose resident, Barry Bell.

“They work during the week but are still at every game and that shows the dedication they have,” Burgoyne said. “I couldn’t have done it without them.”

Two Melrose residents ended the season with the team: Ian Libby and Ben Cassavoy, who joined the team late in the season. Libby, a first baseman and left fielder, played in 10 games and hit .296 with six RBI and 11 walks.

Cassavoy pitched one game and is planning on playing the entire season with the team next summer.

Burgoyne, who just completed his 31st-year at the helm, is expecting around 90 percent of his players to come back next year and that includes two rookies that he was high on, Ryan Bourgeois and Jackson Powers. Bourgeois played catcher while Powers was at second base.