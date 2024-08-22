THE MELROSE 10-year-old All-Stars won the District 12 Championship this season and finished 6-2 overall. The team included: Davis Brown, Matthew Chan, Griffin Dietrich, Logan Dodge, Ian Drogan, Caz Grymek, Wyatt King, Junior Martin, Charlie Palmieri, Luciano Turco, Nicky Vrooman and Will Weaver. (Courtesy Photo)

By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

MELROSE — It was a successful summer for the Melrose Little League 10-year old All-Star baseball team this summer. The team won the District 14 title and then reached the finals of Section 3 before losing, 5-0, to Newton Southeast in the championship game on July 14 at Restaino Field in Walpole, where the sectionals took place.

Overall, Melrose finished at 6-2 overall as they went 4-0 in the districts and 2-2 in the sectionals.

“They had a very good pitcher who did a great job of hitting the outside of the plate,” said Melrose manager Eric Drogan, about that final game.

On July 13, Melrose lost to Newton Southeast ,9-0, in the first meeting.

“We saw them play before we faced them the first time,” pointed out Drogan. “They have a good team with a lot of patient hitters.”

In the game on July 12, Melrose shut out Needham National, 2-0.

Ian Drogan was the story of this one as he pitched all six innings on just 61 pitches. He gave up two hits, two walks and he struck out two.

“We played a lot of great defense behind him,” said coach Dragan, as his team played an error-free game.

Griffin Dietrich had an RBI single in the first inning while Matt Chan had an RBI single in the top of the fourth to account for the two runs.

The opening game of the sectionals bared little resemblance to the Needham game as Melrose pulled out a 10-8 win over Norwood in seven innings on July 11.

Luciano Turco was the hero for the team in this one as he delivered a two-run double in the seventh to score Logan Dodge and Nicky Vrooman for the two-run advantage.

In the District 14 tournament, Melrose dominated outscoring their opponents 70-1 going 4-0.

In the title game on July 2, they steamrolled Everett, 22-0, in a five-inning mercy-rule game at Lewis Monk Field.

“We scored 14 runs in the top of the fifth,” pointed out Drogan, as his squad was the road team losing the coin toss. “We had some great at bats that game.”

Ian Drogan was 3 for 4 with three runs batted in. Charlie Palmieri was also 3 for 4 with one RBI and two runs scored.

Chen also had a big game going 2 for 3 with a walk and three RBI.

Palmieri, who started, was the winning pitcher going 3 1/3 innings.

It was another five-inning mercy-rule win over Everett on June 28 as they won 16-0, also at Lewis Monk Field.

Will Weaver was the winning pitcher going four scoreless innings.

On offense, Davis Brown went 2 for 2 with a walk and one RBI. Dietrich was 2 for 3 with two RBI while Caz Grymek had a two-run double for his lone hit.

On June 25, Melrose beat host East Boston, 19-0, at Festa Field in a three-inning mercy-rule game.

Palmieri went 3 for 3 with one RBI while Weaver was 2 for 2 with a walk and he scored all three times.

Junior Martin was also 2 for 2 with a walk and he knocked in three.

The third player to go 2 for 2 at the dish was Vrooman as he had one RBI.

Dietrich went two innings on the hill to record the win.

In the opening game of the tournament on June 22, Melrose won at South Boston, 13-1, in four innings at Evans Field.

Grymek went 2 for 2 with tow RBI while Weaver was 1 for 1 with two walks and he scored all three times.

Chen was 2 for 3 with two RBI and scored twice.

Weaver was the winning pitcher going the first two frames.

Overall, Drogan enjoyed coaching the kids.

“I coach several teams in different sports in town and was incredibly proud of this team,” he stated. “It was fun to see the improvements.”

Drogan also appreciated the contributions of assistant coaches Anthony Palmieri, and John Orlandella.

“John coached team that reached Sectional Final in 2022,” pointed out Drogan.

Drogan stated that he would love to return and coach this team next summer when the kids turn 11.