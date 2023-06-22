MELROSE — The Melrose Recreation Department will host its Annual Fourth of July Bike and Carriage Parade around Common Park on Tuesday, July 4, at 10 a.m. with celebratory festivities to follow until 11:30 a.m.

Mayor Paul Brodeur and Director of Recreation Frank Olivieri invite community members of all ages to be creative and let their American spirit shine by decorating their bike, wagon, carriage, scooter, skateboard or other custom ride and taking part in the parade. After the parade, the community is encouraged to stay and enjoy the post parade family fun activities including face painting, music, games, vendor offerings and more.

“I am excited to continue this tradition and welcome the youngest Melrosians to their first Fourth of July parade,” said Mayor Paul Brodeur. “For the past 50+ years, hundreds of Melrose residents have joined the City for our annual Bike and Carriage Parade around the Common. I encourage all Melrosians to attend and help us continue this tradition for the next 50 years to come.”

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. sharp at the intersection of 6th St. and Laurel St. and will proceed towards Laurel St. Community members who arrive after 10 a.m. can join the end of the parade line at any time. Residents are encouraged to walk or bike to the event as street parking in the area fills up quickly and are asked to be mindful of neighbors’ driveways and parking in legal spots.

“We are so excited to have the community back together celebrating Independence Day,” said Olivieri. “This is always a fun family event and we are looking forward to all the festivities. We are expecting to see some great decorating as we have in years past and hope to see a great crowd down at the Common.”

Later that evening, residents can continue to celebrate the Fourth of July with the community by heading to the Mt. Hood Park Association’s 36th Annual July 4th Concert taking place at 6:45 p.m. in front of the clubhouse at Mount Hood Memorial Park, 100 Slayton Rd. Festivities will begin with the Middlesex Concert Band providing music. Free popcorn and lemonade for the children will be provided, compliments of Sagamore Golf Inc. as quantities last.

The tradition of ending the concert with “Stars and Stripes Forever”, in which all children will be given free American flags to wave while marching in front of the clubhouse, will continue this year. Community members will want to bring their family and blankets or chairs to listen to music in one of the most beautiful and pristine venues in Melrose.