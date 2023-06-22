THE NEWEST CLASS OF MIDDLESEX CORRECTIONS OFFICERS

BEDFORD – The Middlesex Sheriff’s Office celebrated the graduation of 22 new correction officers in a ceremony held Tuesday, June 20 at Middlesex Community College.

Tuesday’s ceremony featured a keynote address by Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court Associate Justice Frank M. Gaziano and remarks by Middlesex Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian. Class President Bradford Charlesworth, Middlesex Community College Vice President Patrick Cook and Bedford Police Chief John Fisher also addressed the new officers and their loved ones.

For the new officers, graduation marked the culmination of 12 weeks of classroom and practical training that focused on a wide array of policies, procedures and skills. Included in the training were focuses on implicit bias, de-escalation, Cognitive Behavioral Theory, Mental Health First Aid and defensive tactics. In addition, all 22 recruits worked alongside veteran members of the staff in on-the-job training at the Middlesex Jail & House of Correction.

“These officers join the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office having completed some of the most comprehensive corrections training in the Commonwealth,” said Sheriff Koutoujian. “I have no doubt this new crop of officers will help us reach new heights as we continue to reimagine modern corrections and strive to improve outcomes for those in our custody, their families and our communities.”

This week’s graduation marked the second this calendar year for the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office, with 21 recruits having graduated at the end of February.

The Middlesex Sheriff’s Office is currently offering rolling written exams for individuals interested in beginning a career as a correction officer. Those interested in taking the exam may submit their information at middlesexsheriff.org/recruitment.