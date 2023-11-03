ARTS AND CRAFTS SOCIETY members were busy this fall on many projects, including decorative fans.

MELROSE — The Melrose Arts and Crafts Society will hold its Annual Exhibit and Sale on Saturday, Nov 4 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the First Congregational Church, 131 East Foster St., Melrose.

Members were busy this fall working on several projects. One of the projects was decorating fans. These fans will be used for display on the refreshment tables and for sale at the sales table. Plants, homemade goodies, and homemade items will also be available. The ever-popular Treasure Room will offer new and gently used craft books, household items and jewelry.

There will be several baskets for raffle.

Complementary tea, coffee, and homemade goodies will be served. The church is handicapped-accessible and parking is free. Hope to see you there!!

The next monthly meeting will be November 27 from 9 a.m. to noon. A class on Diamond Dots will be taught by Sue Camberlain.

The society is a welcoming club and has members from 11 surrounding communities. If interested, please contact at 781-662-2099.