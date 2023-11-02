LYNNFIELD — The Lynnfield Historical Society conducted another of its “Discover Lynnfield” programs with a fall hike to Kallenberg Quarry/Skull Cliff on Oct. 28.

Hikers were treated to a magnificent view of Boston on a gorgeous Fall day as Lynnfield Historical Society President Ron Sarro explained the history of the quarry and the mysterious graffiti artist that turned it into Skull Cliff.

Tales were told of the spiritualists who came to conduct seances in the Lynn Woods. Among these were a man and his son who spent their lifetimes digging for a pirate’s treasure, directed by his spirit, creating the cave at Dungeon Rock in the process. In addition, historic photographs were shown of the mysterious wolf pits and Dungeon Rock.

“A member of the crowd and lifelong Ledge Road resident contributed some of her own experiences at the quarry,” said Historical Society Communications Coordinator Linda Gillon. “She told a fascinating story of witnessing the mysterious graffiti artist, Ichabod, in the act of painting the Skull Cliff motif onto the abandoned Quarry. Also in attendance was a descendant of the Kallenbergs, who shared some of her knowledge of family history. The hike ended with participants attempting to recreate a historical photo taken at Robin Rock in the Bow Ridge reservation.”

