MELROSE—The Melrose Athletic Hall of Fame will be inducting their 2024 Class on Saturday, Sept. 21.

The plaque ceremony will take place at 4:30 p.m. at Melrose High School Learning Commons where athletes will be presented with their induction plaques and their exceptional athletic achievements will be highlighted. This event is free to the public.

The Induction Ceremony and Banquet will take place at Melrose’s Memorial Hall at 6 p.m. Tickets are $50 per person. All ticket requests should be sent by email to Johnwconnery@gmail.com.

Come join the celebration of its newest class who are made of the following individuals:

• Donald MacInnes, MHS Class of 1956, hockey

• Ken Runge, MHS Class of 1981, baseball

• Tim Reilly, MHS Class of 1981, hockey

• Keith H. Bowden, Co-Founder of Melrose Athletic Hall of Fame

• Mike Sweezey, MHS Class of 1997, wrestling, football

• Sarah McGowan, MHS Class of 2013, volleyball, tennis

• Brooke Bell, MHS Class of 2013, volleyball, basketball

• Eric Mercer, MHS Class of 2014, football, hockey, lacrosse

• Samantha D’Alessandro, 2018, swimming

• Bionca St. Fleur, MHS Class of 2013, track and field

The Hall is excited to announce the publishing of the new Melrose Athletic Hall of Fame’s website, which contains a comprehensive, historical and modern catalogue of inducted athletes, teams and coaches over the century. The new innovative website, designed by local Christine Hickey, offers Melrosians a look at some of the most legendary players and teams who ever graced Melrose High School, dating back over 100 years. This user-friendly web page also has a profile on each of the 2024 inductees.

The link to the page is: www.melroseathletichof.org.

Those who wish to nominate a future inductee can do so online to be considered in a future class.

In the coming weeks, we will take a comprehensive look at each 2024 inducted athletes in our editions. In the meantime, get your tickets for what is sure to be a sold-out event in September.