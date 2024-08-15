Devoted gardener, classical music lover, world traveler

STONEHAM — Ann (DiGiovanni) McPherson-Coutu of Stoneham, a cherished soul whose presence graced the world with humor and creativity, passed away peacefully at home on August 8, 2024, at the age of 61, after a 14-year-long battle with cancer.

Born in Melrose on November 18, 1962, she was the daughter of Robert DiGiovanni and the late Ann “Nancy” DiGiovanni. Ann was raised in Melrose and was a graduate of Melrose High School, Class of 1980, completed her undergraduate degree at Salem State College, Class of 1985, and then received her MBA from Simmons College.

Ann is survived by her family and numerous friends who will carry her memory with them, finding joy and inspiration in the things she loved. Beloved wife of Neil Coutu. Loving mother of Alex and Max McPherson. Cherished stepmother of Benjamin, Nicole and Jacob Coutu. Caring sister of Ellen & her husband Robert Meehan of Wakefield and Amy DiGiovanni of Wakefield. Loving aunt to her five nephews, Spencer and Cross Meehan, Quinn, Gavin and Logan Bayers. Loving niece of Kathleen Anno and many cousins, especially Lauren Mills, Devin Anno and Bo Perkins. Lifelong friend of Claire Choquette and Betty Connolly.

Ann’s life was a testament to her love of the simple yet profound joys that life has to offer. A devoted gardener, Ann found solace and fulfilment in creating and nurturing her vibrant green spaces. Her meticulous nature extended into every part of her life; she was known for her love of list-making and her remarkable talent for organization. These qualities, combined with her passion for classical music and the violin, filled her life with harmony and order.

Her love of literature and writing was another cornerstone of her existence, providing her with a means to express her thoughts and share her experiences with those around her. Ann experienced the world to its fullest, having travelled to all the places she wanted to see and having explored the art and culture of the world. While France and Japan held a special place in her heart, walking the miles of sand at Greenhill Beach in Rhode Island with her immediate family was one of her favorites.

Her family and friends will remember her as a beacon of strength. Her presence will be deeply missed but fondly remembered in every spring bloom, every note of classical music, and every thoughtful word penned in her honor.

A memorial service will be held to celebrate her life and the many ways she touched those around her.

Her funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion Street, Wakefield on Saturday, August 17, 2024 at 10 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield, on Friday, August 16 from 5-8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ann’s name to Mass General Hospital. To donate please visit: https://giving.massgeneral.org/donate/termeer-center

