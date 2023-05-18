THE MELROSE High baseball team honored their seniors prior to their Senior Day victory over Burlington, 5-3. Pictured with their families are (from left) seniors Ryan Dolan (capt.) Colin Walsh, Josh Madden (capt.) Jack Morrissey and Brendan Morris. (courtesy photo)

MELROSE—It was a senior special for the MHS boy’s varsity baseball team who picked up a key 5-3 win over league rival Burlington on Thursday, May 11 at Morelli Field in Melrose, right on time for Senior Day.

Melrose junior hurler Ben Cassavoy had another strong outing for Melrose, going six innings on 4 hits, 8 strikeouts and 2 walks. He gave up only one unearned run. Sophomore Justin D’Antona earned the save for an inning of pitching in the 7th and secured the final three outs of the game.

“Cass[avoy] has been rock solid all year and this game was no different,” says Melrose coach Scott Searles. “Every time out he either pitches us to victory or he really limits and gives us a shot. He executes and it’s been fun to watch it all season.”

Melrose had a rather quiet day at the plate until they exploded in the sixth to take the eventual win. They were able to get on board early when Mike Thomas scored from third on a high chopper by Brendan Doyle, evading the infield who was playing in, including the second basemen who failed to get him out at home.

Says coach Searles, “Mikey got a great read on the ball and the second baseman had no chance of getting him.”

Melrose faced a 3-1 deficit in the bottom half of the 6th when Brendan Doyle tied it up 3-3 with a two run hit that scored Dylan Harrington and Mike Thomas, who reached second on a single and steal.

“Brendan had a great at bat and really came up big barreling one up the middle,” says his coach.

Searles then pinch ran Tyler Muse, who stole second to get into scoring position and then Josh Madden drove him in on huge RBI single to put Melrose ahead. Madden would soon cross the plate on a passed ball.

Coach Searles tipped his cap at his clutch batters. “At times, we’ve just been a big hit away from winning a couple of these close ones. Doyle and Madden have really been having good at bats these last two weeks and they’ve been hitting the ball hard. It was only a matter of time for those two and I’m happy for both of them.”

Yet, it was the seniors on everyone’s mind during the day as they honored their five outgoing players: Colin Walsh, Brendan Morris, and captains Josh Madden, Ryan Dolan and Jack Morrissey.

“These five guys have been great all year,” says their coach. “They’ve all worked hard. B-MO and Walshie show up everyday and work hard, you can’t ask for more than that. Josh and Morrissey have really started putting the bat on the ball to put us in a good position. Dolan has been great on the mound these last few weeks and he’s really come into his own. Between the Winchester game and the Wakefield game he gave us everything he had.”

Melrose’s slow start to the season has led to a rather deep power ranking at press time, #53 in a deeply unforgiving Div. 2 field. With four games left, Melrose may not be able to make a big playoff run but they want to finish in top form.

“You just want to see these guys keep growing and playing good baseball,” says Searles. “Obviously we’re out of contention for the tournament. At this point you really just want to see the younger guys continue to develop and play good ball. Hopefully we can send these seniors out with a good stretch to end it.”