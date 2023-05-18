By JENNIFER GENTILE

ANDOVER—The Melrose High girl’s outdoor track team fell in a 76-60 heartbreaker to rival Wakefield in their dual meet on the road on May 10.

They would later bounce back with a solid performance the Andover Invitational, a premier qualifying event held at Andover High on Saturday, May 13.

Against the Warriors, Melrose saw top finishes by Cadence L’Heureux, who prevailed among all the league in the 800, Juliet Moore who was first in the 2 mile, Chloe Mahoney in 100m, Emeline Boyer in the high jump and shot put, Meghan Radzick in the triple jump, Ailslin Donegan in the javelin.

Other impressive finishes included Amy Rowe, second in the 400 hurdles, Scarlett Timm, second in the high jump, Jillian Bakey, second in the 1-mile, Cadence L’Heureux who was second in the long jump, Ana Spinale who placed second in disc and Ruby Rosnov, 2nd in the javelin.

Many more shined at the Andover Invitational held days later on Saturday, May 10 at Andover High. The prestigious event is invitation only and would include the best of each team. It was another big day for Cadence L’Heureux, who placed second in the 400m, increasing her odds of a postseason medal. Also medaling was Jillian Bakey, fourth in the 1 mile. Having a strong day was Juliet Moore, 8th in the 2 mile, and placing 9th was their 4×400 relay team of Bakey, L’Heureux, Naomi Breay and Maizie Frakt.