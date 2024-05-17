MEMBERS OF the Arsenault Team are getting ready for the Melrose Big Tree Hunt which begins on May 18 and runs through June1. There are five categories for prizes: tallest tree found by a team, widest tree found by an elementary schooler, tallest tree by a middle schooler, widest tree by a high schooler, and the tallest tree found by an adult. Entries must be submitted electronically to https://melrosetreeproject.org/big-tree-hunt/. Awards will be presented by Mayor Grigoraitis on June 8 at 10 am at the Common. The contest is sponsored by the Melrose Tree Project, a committee of volunteers dedicated to keeping Melrose green. (Nancy Clover Photo)