MELROSE — The Melrose Elections Office has announced early voting dates and strongly encourages community members to register to vote and cast their ballots in the June 18 Special Election.

The election will ask residents to vote on a Proposition 2 ½ Operating Override that, if passed by the voters, would provide $7.7 million in additional funding to the City and Melrose Public Schools.

Community members can cast their vote three different ways in the election: In-Person on Election Day, Vote by Mail, and In-Person Early Voting, but should first check their voter registration status and register to vote at least 10 days before the Special Election by visiting www.sec.state.ma.us/ovr.

Three ways to vote in the June 18, 2024 local Special Election:

In-Person on Election Day: Visit the Melrose Veterans Middle School Memorial Gymnasium – 90 Melrose Street (rear entrance) from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. to vote in person on June 18.

Vote by Mail: Registered voters can a vote by mail by filing out an application, found on our website below or on the Secretary of State website. Application forms are also available in the Elections office in City Hall.

In-Person Early Voting: Early Voting in person will be available on Saturday, June 8, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in City Hall.

For more information about the upcoming Special Election, visit www.cityofmelrose.org/special-municipal-election, contact the elections administrator at elections@CityofMelrose.org, or call (781) 979-4125.