By JENNIFER GENTILE

DEVENS—The Melrose High boys cross country team has secured a spot at the 2024 MIAA All State race that will be held this Saturday thanks to a fine showing at the MIAA Div. 2B Finals at Ft. Devens last weekend.

“Our 5th place performance was strong enough to secure us a spot in All-States this Saturday,” said a very pleased coach Alex DeRosa.

Melrose senior captain Caleb Barnes placed third to become a bronze state medalist. His time of 15:56 was good enough to also punch a ticket to All States.

Says the coach, “Caleb had a sensational race, 3rd overall in 2B, with a 15:56 on a slow course.”

Barnes had some terrific teammates to help Melrose earn their medal and spot at All States. Their top 5 runners included Henry McCormack (28th 17:23), John Strong (29th 17:25), Jad Jamaleddine (41st 17:45) and Ben Dugan (55th 17:58).

Melrose’s strong dual meet season and their performances all fall at invitationals certainly were an indication that they’d compete strongly against the division’s best. Next, they’ll battle against the entire states best. “[This finish] about what we expected,” says Derosa. “We return to Devens on Saturday where we aim for a respectable top 10 finish as a team. Caleb has his sights on top 5 individually.”

Barnes’ story this season has been a remarkable one. The League MVP went undefeated in dual meet season and has recently committed to run at prestigious Amherst College next fall. “Caleb’s high school career has been defined by excellence,” says his coach. “He has been reliably dominant thanks to his disciplined and consistent training, and he has collected lots of hardware to show for it.”

He also credits his other senior captains for their leadership and steady work ethic. “Senior captains Jonah Tully and Andre Bancu have been steady sources of hard work. They contribute not only quality running, but in a spirit of perseverance that’s invaluable to the team’s culture. Their absence next year will be palpable.”

But even after Saturday, don’t look for these athletes to hang up their running sneakers any time soon. Says the coach, “Most of our runners will be participating in winter and spring track, so there are many achievements still to come before June.”