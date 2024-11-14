Familiar foe ends Melrose tournament run, 3-1

By JENNIFER GENTILE

NORTH EASTON—Just days after securing an opening playoff win over Chicopee, the Melrose High boys’ soccer team saw their tourney run end after a 3-1 loss to Oliver Ames on the road in North Easton on Wednesday, Nov. 6 during the second round of the MIAA Div. 2 playoffs, ending Melrose’s season with a record of 8-9-3.

Melrose fell to a 3-0 deficit early, with the Tigers setting the tone and controlling much of the play in the first half. Melrose goalie Matteo Giovanardi kept the Tigers scoreless in the second half but Melrose failed to score in that time frame after a single first half goal.

“They were different than last year’s team,” said Melrose head coach Dean Serino after the game. “They came out flying, scored quick. I thought their second goal was off sides, personally. And when you don’t get the call, that can shift an energy of the game.”

Nonetheless, Melrose’s young sophomore Sirak Araia struck right before the half to keep the team in it and prevent the shutout with his unassisted goal. “I was excited to see him step up like that,” says his coach. “He’s always in the right place at the right time. He’s a player that works hard and came on super strong in the second half of the season. We are excited to have him back next year.”

Coach Serino also pointed to the strong work of senior Tyler Lecomte, one of his most seasoned vets. “I thought he also played great.”

Oliver Ames three goals were scored by Nick Babanikas (2) and Jackson Mercieri. At press time they had advanced to face West Springfield in Final Four play.

This year Melrose graduates 13 seniors that include captains Tyler Lecomte, Aiden Barber, John Arens, Owen Brodeur, Gabe Dixon, Owen Erelli, Matteo Giovanardi, Dante Lamantea, Owen Mujalli, Dan Muller, Brendan Radzik, Emmanuel Samson and Dylan Terranova.

“These seniors are just a great bunch of kids,” says their grateful coach. “These are student athletes looking at Ivy schools and Little Ivy schools. Really intelligent kids who are talented on the field, well connected and love the game of soccer. They will succeed in anything they do in life.”

Among those returning are starters Owen Brown (goalie), Malik Sayegh, Aiden Murphy, Ali Albiba, Reon Anderson and Josh Bird, who Serino calls, “The best defender in the league.”

Thus, there is much to be excited about.

Notes the coach, “This was our 9th straight year in playoffs and I think we’ve really built something good in this program.”