Published November 10, 2023

Competes in Div. 2 State Finals this weekend

WRENTHAM—The Melrose High boys’ cross-country team traveled to Wrentham on Saturday, Nov. 4 for the Frank Mooney Coaches Invitational with spectacular results for the sophomores.

In that 10th grade race, the team destroyed the field with a score of 55, well ahead of the second-place team Wakefield at 105. In a field of 125 runners, Melrose’s 5 sophomores captured 4 of the top 9 spots to dominate all their opposition.

Melrose’s Adam Caldwell led the way, finishing 4th over the fast 5k course in 17:02. John Strong was right behind in 17:06, followed by Ben Dugan, 7th, in 17:24, and Henry McCormack, 9th in 17:48. Anderson Ji ran 19:12 for 49th in the critical 5th score for Melrose.

Coach Kevin Allison was impressed. “It was a powerful performance for this group. I think that they have showed the cross-country circles that Melrose is a force in cross-country now and will be for the near future. It was a statement performance for sure.”

In the junior/senior 5k some of the team was running that final race while others were using it as a tune-up for the EMass Div 2 final that will be at this Wrentham course next week.

Wrapping up their season with fine performances were Emerson Blanchard, 18:41, Matt Sarnoski, 19:13, Andre Bancu, 19:23, Frost Drogan, 21:42, Grady Kamosa, 21:43, and Aiden Manning at 22:25. Finally, running well in the 2-mile freshman race were Liam Pham, 14:41, and Bennet McGravey-Vanlauwe, 15.

The top time went to the talented and accomplished Caleb Barnes who cruised to a 16:20, getting ready to run with the top runners next week. Also running fast, but comfortable were Jonah Tully, Jad Jamelladine, and Billy Oldham who all came across the line in 17:44.

Coach Allison has high expectations as the team will face about 35 teams in the Division 2A championship on Saturday. “The team has worked relentlessly to put themselves in a position to win this upcoming race. I know for sure we will give a supreme effort and we will be hard to beat.”