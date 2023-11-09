Published November 10, 2023

Team preparing for States this weekend

By JENNIFER GENTILE

WRENTHAM—The Melrose High girls’ cross-country team traveled to Wrentham on Saturday, Nov. 4 for the Frank Mooney Coaches Invitational and saw some strong times and a victorious finish for their talented sophomore class.

The group ran in a junior/senior, sophomore and freshmen races and had some fine finishes as they prepare for this weekend’s Div. 2 State Final in Wrentham. “I’m happy to say that the sophomore girls won their race as a team!” reports Melrose head coach Nick Tuccinardi.

Those runners included Naomi Braey, who medaled in 7th, along with Violeta Rechea, Teagan Altman, Mae Donohue, Isla Paulson, Zoe Audet and Laurel Wallace.

Running in the upper-class event was Addie Lawlor (30th) Maizie Frakt (33rd) Darby Thompson, Kenzington Ludlum, Ava Picone, Catalina Mena, Marina Carrieri, Jaya Karamcheti, Skylar Blanche and Mina Zheng.

This weekend, the team will make an appearance in the Div. 2 State Finals, where they will send ten runners to represent Melrose, including Jaya Karamcheti, Ava Picone, Darby Thompson, Adeline Lawlor, Ella Ugino, Maizie Frakt, Teagan Altman, Violeta Rechea and Kensington Ludlum.

Ranked #2 in Div. 2A, Melrose has a strong chance to move on to the exclusive All State finals on Nov. 18, when they would compete among all state divisions. “We currently projected as the number 2 team in division 2A behind Longmeadow,” confirms Tuccinardi.

For those seniors whose seasons have ended, the coach salutes their hard working efforts.

“Lucy Clark has an infectious personality and really embodied what being a Melrose XC runner is all about. Marina Carrieri has been one of the most consistent and hardworking team members over the past four years. She brings the same focus and intensity to all workouts.”

As they get ready for Div. 2 States, Melrose faces shortened days of light and increasing cold weather, but that is standard operating procedure for hearty cross-country runners. Notes Tuccinardi on their preparation, “We’re currently tapering which means less volume of running. We will be doing a speed workout on Wednesday at the track.”

There has been many highlights this season but perhaps the best for the coach is seeing three of his top runners taking home All Star honors. “Naomi Breay, Darby Thompson, and Adeline Lawlor were all named All Stars. It is the second time for Darby and Naomi and the first for Addie.”

He’s also been excited at the great improvement Ella Ugino. “She’s worked as hard if not harder than anyone on the team this year. Her care and passion for the sport is evident. This past race was one of her best of the year and I think her absolute best is still ahead of her.”

But now is not the time to look back. For this coach, there is a lot of hardware they’d like to collect as they finish their fall season. Says the coach, “Our focus is on Saturday!”