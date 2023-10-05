Key ML Freedom victories has Melrose 5-1-1

THE MELROSE High boys’ soccer team is riding a three game winning streak thanks in part to the work of senior attacker Jovan Ssebugwawo. (photo by Raj Das edphotos.com)

By JENNIFER GENTILE

MELROSE— The Melrose High varsity soccer team picked up three critical ML Freedom wins to improve to 5-1-1 with wins over Stoneham, Burlington and Wilmington last week, a great winning streak they’re riding into midseason.

It began on Sept. 27 against Burlington at home when Melrose shutout the Red Devils, 3-0, with goals from Amir Lahkiky (Liam Gavin assist) Nick Thermenos (Jovan Ssebugwawo assist) and Sam O’Donnell (Patrick Strafford assist).

Great defense from Aiden Heipler at the net helped with the shutout, along with work from John Arens, Dan Muller and Malek Sayegh.

On Friday, Sept. 29 Melrose traveled to Wilmington and once again swept their opponents, beating the Wildcats 2-0, with goals from Jovan Ssebugwawo and Nick Thermenos, with Amir Lahkiky on both assists.

Offense came up big against Stoneham on Tuesday when Melrose traveled to Spartan territory and walked away with a 4-1 win.

Melrose senior captain Amir Lahkiky had 2 goals, and Jovan Ssebugwawo and Liam Gavin chipped in with one a piece. Assists came from Tyler Lecomte, Ben Pytlak and Nick Thermenos with some good action from Aiden Murphy off the bench.

With all their recent wins Melrose is enjoying a very healthy #7 Power Ranking by the MIAA. Forecast is looking good for a quality playoff run.

Melrose has some challenging ML Large games ahead of them including a tough Winchester (8-0) team on Thursday at home and Lexington on the road on Monday. Stay tuned.