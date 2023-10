*SADIE JAGGERS

VOLLEYBALL

SENIOR

THIS WEEK’S Melrose High Athlete of the Week powered her way to 20 kills in Melrose volleyball’s 3-2 win over reigning State Champ Frontier. Collectively the senior captain has tallied 50 kills in three games for the 8-1 Melrose squad. Congrats to Sadie and the entire MHS volleyball team for their winning week. (photo by Raj Das edphotos.com)