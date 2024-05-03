MELROSE — April 30 is National Therapy Animal Day. National Therapy Animal Day was created by Pet Partners, an American nonprofit organization specializing in therapy animals to: recognize and honor therapy dogs and other therapy animals who partner with their human companions (handlers) to bring comfort and healing to those in need; raise awareness and educate the public about the role therapy animals play in enhancing the health and well-being of humans; honor the thousands of dedicated handlers who volunteer their time and compassion during visits in a variety of settings including hospitals, pediatric care units, schools and assisted living facilities; and encourage pet owners to become therapy animal teams, creating happier, healthier communities through greater access to safe and meaningful interactions with therapy dogs and other therapy animals.

Therapy Dogs are different from Service Dogs and Emotional Support Dogs. A therapy dog is trained and certified WITH its volunteer handler, who is typically also their owner. Therapy dogs are privately owned pets who live with their volunteer handler/owner and go home with them when the visit is finished. All their services are volunteer and they never charge for visits. Therapy Dogs often volunteer in schools, hospitals, nursing facilities, libraries, local businesses or anywhere a Therapy Dog is needed/wanted.

Melrosians gathered at The Gazebo at Ell Pond, on a beautiful Spring morning, to celebrate the Therapy Dogs and their handlers. Of course, the adorable dogs stole the show and while they were not on official duty, they were happy to bring joy to all who wanted to pat them.

Mayor Jennifer Grigoraitis presented a proclamation reading to thank the therapy dogs and handlers who live and volunteer in Melrose including: Jeff Boluc, a Melrose High School guidance counselor and Tinker, a black Lab who serves as the Melrose High School therapy dog; Cassie Callaghan, a Certified Dog Trainer at Zen Dog Training and Moseley, a Newfoundland who volunteers with the Melrose Police department, at schools and libraries; Jodi Dwyer, a Clinical Oncology Social Worker at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Finley, an Irish Doodle, who volunteers at various locations including Molly’s Bookstore, Oosterman’s Rest Home and Follow Your Art Community Studios; and Meghan Kelly, Chief of Administration at Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and Bear, a Black Lab who serves as the Middlesex District Attorney’s therapy dog.

“I wanted to organize this event to bring awareness to the wonderful work Therapy Dogs do in our communities. I originally became familiar with Therapy Dogs, professionally in my work as a clinical social work in a hospital setting. Now personally, I get to see the joy Finley brings to people of all ages when we volunteer. I want to encourage other people to train their dogs to become Therapy Dogs so even more people can experience the benefits of interacting with a Therapy Dog” ~Jodi Dwyer.

“Volunteering with Moseley is my way of giving back after experiencing firsthand the comfort a Therapy Dog provides during a scary childhood hospitalization. Moseley brings joy and comfort to those in need, whether it’s alongside the Melrose Police Department, local schools, or libraries. Moseley’s mission is simple: to make people smile!” ~Cassie Callaghan

Thank you to Boston Barkery for the dog treats gifted to each Therapy Dog.

To learn more about how a dog can become a certified Therapy Dog check out these organizations:

Alliance of Therapy Dogs at therapydogs.com; Caring Canines at caringcanines.org; Dog B.O.N.E.S. at therapydog.info; Pets and People Foundation at petsandpeoplefoundation.org; and Therapy Dogs International at tdi-dog.org/default.aspx.

Upcoming Therapy Dog appearances open to the public: Finley and Mosely will be at Molly’s Bookstore in Melrose on Tuesday, May 21 from 6 to 7 p.m.; Finley will be at Follow Your Art in Melrose on Saturday, May 18 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.; and Moseley will be at Bebee Library in Wakefield on Monday, May 20, please call the library at 781-246-6334 to register by 5/13/24.