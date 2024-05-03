MELROSE — The Bridge is pleased to announce that James Horne has been selected as the 2024 Bridge Volunteer of the Year.

Many Melrose community members volunteer through The Bridge each year, impacting our schools and our city in a positive way. There always seems to be one, however, who goes above and beyond in support of the success of Melrose students. The Bridge is proud to recognize James as this year’s outstanding civic citizen.

The Melrose Red Hawk Robotics program began in 2008, with just one student, one teacher, and James Horne in attendance. With the support of the superintendent and the commitment of the founding members, the program has grown to become a champion in the field.

Under James’ guidance, the Melrose High FIRST Robotics Challenge team qualified for the world championships the past two years in a row. In addition, James has grown the program such that there is now a high school level FIRST Technical Challenge team, eleven FIRST Lego League elementary teams and two middle school VEX teams. This ensures that our younger learners become invested in robotics early in their school careers.

For the past 10 years, James and the Red Hawks Robotics program have run the Melrose Rumble, a state qualifier First Lego League competition that attracts more than twenty teams annually. Together, these programs engage some seventy five volunteers, including several MHS alumni who give back to their team and devote thousands of hours to our students.

Congratulations and thank you to James Horne, The Bridge’s 2024 Volunteer of the Year.