MELROSE — The City of Melrose is sharing the following updates for the upcoming

week:

Last day to register to vote in September State Primary is August 24. The September 3 State Primary Election is almost here. Saturday, August 24 is the deadline for eligible voters to register to vote. If you are already registered to vote, no action is needed. For more information on the September 3 Primary Election, visit cityofmelrse.org/elections.

Early voting in person: Early in person voting begins Saturday, August 24 at City Hall and will continue from Monday, August 26 to Friday, August 30; Election Day voting in person: All Melrose voters may vote at the Melrose Veterans Memorial Middle School on Tuesday, September 3. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Vote by mail: Voters who wish to vote by mail must submit their ballot request by mail or in person to the City Clerk’s Office no later than Monday, August 26.

The Melrose Council on Aging is offering free rides to the polls for older adults in Melrose. Rides will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Election Day. Older residents can book their ride by calling 781-665-4304 no later than Friday, August 30. Rides are accommodated on a first-come, first-serve basis and wheelchair accessible vans are available.

Barrel Take-Back Day at Melrose High School: The Department of Public Works will host a Barrel & Bin Take-Back Day at the Melrose High School parking lot on Saturday, August 24 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. This event is a way for residents to recycle or give away trash and recycling barrels which no longer comply with the City’s curbside collection program. An additional Barrel Take-Back and Rigid Plastics Recycling Day will be held this fall at the DPW City Yard on Tremont St. With questions, call the Melrose Department of Public Works at 781-665-0142.