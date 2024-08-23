MELROSE — When running shoes start naturally breaking down from use, they can be a cause of injury. Wondering what to do with your worn out running shoes? Why trash them when they can be reused and/or recycled? Marathon Sports in Melrose will accept old athletic shoes regardless of the brand. You just drop them off in their in-store bin.

Melrose Marathon Sports at 401 Main St. is committed to making sure all used and damaged footwear is recycled responsibly to reuse materials such as rubber foam or textile or to convert waste into new energy. And if you’re in the market for some new sneakers it’s promising to know that although most sneakers are made from synthetic materials, there are companies beginning to offer eco-friendly versions; made from recycled plastic, natural rubber and plant based materials, dyed without toxic chemicals.