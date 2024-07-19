MELROSE — The City of Melrose is sharing the following updates for the upcoming week.

Paperless billing now available for municipal bills

Melrose residents can now sign up for Paperless Billing and AutoPay for municipal bills, including real estate and property tax, vehicle excise tax and water & sewer bills. eBilling is a great way to cut down on paper waste, help the city save money on postage, and make sure you never miss a payment!

Learn more about the city’s new paperless billing options at https://www.cityofmelrose.org/paperless-billing.

Barrel Take-Back Day at Melrose High School

The Department of Public Works will host a Barrel & Bin Take-Back Day at the Melrose High School parking lot on Saturday, July 20 from 8 a.m. to 12 noon. This event is a way for residents to recycle or give away trash and recycling barrels which no longer comply with the city’s curbside collection program. An additional Barrel Take-Back Day will be held at Melrose High School on Saturday, August 24, and the Melrose City Yard on Tremont Street will hold a Barrel Take-Back and Rigid Plastics Recycling Day on Saturday, October 12.

Free summer meals and recreation activities for kids & teens

As part of the Summer Eats program, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Stoneham & Wakefield is serving up FREE meals for kids and teens throughout the summer. Lunch is served every weekday between 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Horace Mann School, 40 Damon Avenue. No registration or I.D. are required, and you can find other meal sites at projectbread.org/summereats.

During the month of July, Summer Eats at Horace Mann is also hosting fun summer activities on select days: