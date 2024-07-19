MELROSE — Molly’s Bookstore is excited to announce that Waldo from the iconic children’s book Where’s Waldo, is coming to Melrose this July.

Starting July 1st, Molly’s Bookstore is hosting an exciting month-long scavenger hunt to find Waldo hiding in 25 local businesses. These businesses include Buckalew’s, Hunt’s Photo & Video, Liberty Bell, Sweet Spot Bakery, The Kitchen and so many more.

How can you get involved? Stop by Molly’s Bookstore on July 1 to pick up your stamp card so you can start hunting. You’ll want to find Waldo in as many businesses as you can because there are prizes at stake. The first 125 players who collect store signatures from at least 10 different businesses and turn in their stamp cards into Molly’s Bookstore, win a Where’s Waldo sticker and a $1 off coupon (valid for any Where’s Waldo book purchase). Players who collect at least 20 signatures win a sticker, a $1 off coupon and are entered into a drawing for more prizes during our Where’s Waldo party.

After the hunt is over, Molly’s Bookstore is hosting a Where’s Waldo party in-store on Saturday, July 27 at 10:30 a.m. and everyone’s invited. We will have plenty of activities, an ice cream truck and our prize drawing for five different Where’s Waldo books.

So what are you waiting for?!? Grab your stamp card at Molly’s Bookstore and start looking!