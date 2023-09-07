MELROSE—The always-talented Melrose cross-country team kicks off their season this weekend one year after another winning season.

This year they’ve doubled in size and face a tough-as-ever Middlesex League, where every meet literally counts if you are vying for a league title.

Representing Melrose as captains this season are Adeline Lawlor, Darby Thompson and Jaya Karamcheti. They will lead a large squad filled with both talented returners and new faces.

“The team looks strong to start the season,” reports Melrose head coach Nick Tuccinardi. “We’re thrilled to have an incredibly large class of first time runners, about ten freshmen and five upperclassmen. This means our team doubled in size over the summer. We’re so excited to welcome so many new team members.”

Their seniors also include Marina Carrieri, Lucy Clark and Ava Picone. Juniors are Skylar Blanch, Kensington Ludlum, Catalina Mena, Ella Ugino and Maizie Frakt. Sophomores are represented by Teagan Altman, Naomi Breay, Mae Donahue and Violeta Rechea.

Melrose will have 13 meets over the season, seven league meets and six Invitationals.

With large numbers the coach knows one key component to the season will be mentorship.

“We’ve got a larger team than any team in recent memory, and as coaches we want to give everyone what they need,” says Tuccinardi. “In order to be successful, we will rely heavily on our upperclassmen to show the new runners the ropes.”

He also notes that in order to be the best of the best, it may require an unbeaten season. That’s the nature of the very strong Middlesex League. “We will be in the thick of a very talented and heavily contested ML title chase. This might be one of those seasons where you need to be a perfect 5-0 to take the title.”

“But we’ve got tremendous faith in the leadership, of not just our captains, but all of our veteran runners.”

Melrose first home meet is Tuesday, Oct. 3 when they host Stoneham.