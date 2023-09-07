By JENNIFER GENTILE

MELROSE—The 2023 Melrose High boys’ cross-country team is set to open their season this weekend with high expectations again this year. Melrose boasted a 4-2 record last regular season but took it to another level, making it to state finals where they finished 13th in Division 2.

Like last year, the team is still quite young but ready to compete. The team has only one senior, Harrison Lee, who will be counted on for his experience and leadership. Otherwise, the team is loaded with talented juniors. Last year’s varsity seven consisted of five athletes who were sophomores, and they are now strong, fit, motivated, and experienced enough to be one of the best teams in Division 2.

Leading the way will be captain Caleb Barnes, who has already proved to be one of the top runners in the Middlesex league. Co-captain Jonah Tully, the #4 runner last year, is coming off a strong track season and is also ready get back to that state level. Other returning juniors, all of whom returned highly prepared are Andre Bancu, Emerson Blanchard, Frost Dragon, Jad Jamaleddine, Aidan Manning, Matt Sarnoski, Grady Kamosa, Billy Oldham, and Sid McQuaid.

Last year’s freshman are also ready to contribute to the effort. They are led by Adam Caldwell, who was the highest finishing 9th grader at the Division 2A championship last year. Included in a very talented and focused sophomore class are Ben Dugan, Anderson Ji, John Strong, and Henry McCormack.

Coach Kevin Allison is anxious to see what will happen. “These athletes did a tremendous job getting ready for the season. Normally, I would be trying to figure out which runner could rise up and be a strong 5th runner and give us the opportunity to make states. Not this year! It is not a matter of if we will be strong at that position this year, we definitely will be. It is just a matter of who that will be and how far we can go.”

The team starts their competitive season on Saturday at the Attleborough relays then travel to Lexington on the 12th to see if they can beat that Division 1 team in back-to-back years.

Stay tuned.