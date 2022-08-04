MELROSE — The Melrose Cultural Council is asking the community to help inform arts funding in Melrose.

Local cultural councils across the Commonwealth send annual community surveys to help determine funding priorities for individual cities and towns. The state agency, the Massachusetts Cultural Council, sets forth a specific set of funding guidelines for state arts and cultural funds. The results of these local surveys further help define funding priorities that are specific to our community.

The Council appreciates hearing from you. Please take a moment to complete by visiting their website at melroseculture.org/news.About the Council: The Melrose Cultural Council is the local affiliate (LCC) of the Massachusetts Cultural Council. The Melrose Cultural Council seeks to promote excellence, education, cultural diversity, inclusion, and foster a rich and vibrant cultural life in Melrose. Grants are given to Melrose organizations, individuals, and Massachusetts’s artists/presenters in partnership with local organizations. They encourage and support programs across all arts and disciplines – visual arts, music, drama, dance, writing, projects in the humanities, history, local culture, and interpretive sciences. Events may include concerts, theater and dance performances, artists-in-residence, poetry slams, festivals, workshops, exhibits, public art, murals and installations.