MELROSE — Melrose Destination Imagination teams had a strong showing at a statewide creative showcase of STEAM-based educational projects. Destination Imagination (DI) is a nonprofit, volunteer-run organization that inspires and equips students to become innovators and leaders.

The Middle Level 8th grade team, managed by Adam Garland and Danielle McCarthy, took 1st place in the Fine Arts category. The Elementary level team, managed by Catie Nasser, Marissa Woltmann and Sarah Hahesy, took 1st place in the Community Service Learning challenge with their project bringing awareness to local traffic safety and the importance of crossing guards. Jessica Regan’s Elementary Level took 3rd place in the Scientific category.

In addition, MHS senior Rosalie Martin was awarded the Massachusetts Destination Imagination “Art Hennessey” Scholarship for her 12 years of participation in the program as a team member and volunteer Appraiser.

Melrose also fielded three K-2 Early Learning teams, managed by Abigail Voegler, Fangyuan Yang, Linda Joyce, Becky Hartwell and Ali Paone, who all did a great job presenting their solutions in the non-competitive Early Learning “Rising Stars” Challenge.

Each team also competed in an “Instant Challenges” where they were scored on quick thinking, creativity and teamwork.The hallmark of DI is “no interference.” Kids work completely independently on creative ideas and trial-and-error solutions to challenges. Parents do not assist with costumes, props, scripts, or ideas. If you’d like to be notified when next season’s Destination Imagination teams are forming, email us at di@melrosedi.com to be added to our Fall email newsletter.