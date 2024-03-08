MELROSE — The February general meeting of Melrose Arts & Crafts Society was held Monday, February 26 at the First Baptist Church, 561 Main St., Melrose at 9 a.m. There were two classes. Members could make either earrings with Judi Lamentea or an Easter Bunny pot with Linda Camberlain. When the classes finished, there was a lengthy business meeting with many items on President Georgette Petraglia’s list. After the business meeting, the program was Chair Yoga taught by Trudi MacDonald, one of the Milano Senior Center’s Yoga teachers. It was enjoyed by everyone who participated.

The next General Meeting will be Monday, March 16. The classes for this meeting are Easter Bunny nail art and Quilling. If anything sounds interesting to you, consider joining us. For more information, call our Membership Chair Dorothy Iudice at 781-662-2099. We look forward to seeing you.