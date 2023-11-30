MELROSE — Friday, December 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, December 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., have the fun of MAKING a gingerbread house WITHOUT all the mess, buying all the ingredients and attempting to put it all together! Let the elves at the First Congregational Church make your holidays easy this year. The First Congregational Church of Melrose, two blocks from Main St. at 121 West Foster St. will be hosting a variety of activities to get you and your kids in the spirit: make personalized Christmas ornaments and holiday themed decorations for friends, family and teachers; roast marshmallows and make s’mores; and also check out gently used children’s toys, games, puzzles and books! There also might be elves and St. Nick wandering about!

There will be fun stuff for adults too: jewelry, wine pull, a variety of raffle gift baskets (that make excellent holiday gifts that are wrapped!), get a baked potato or comfort food lunch and purchase some delicious baked goods! Also check out the Christmas table for gently used decorations, ornaments, wreaths, angels and lights!

Interested about learning more about your faith or joining a church especially around the holidays? Come learn more this Sunday, December 3 at 10 a.m. for the second Sunday of Advent, Communion and a wonderful start to the Christmas season. Visit fccmelrose.org or Facebook.com/FCCMelrose.