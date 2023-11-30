MELROSE — The Melrose Mayor’s Office, in partnership with the Melrose Council on Aging, announced that the Melrose Emergency Fund (MEF) has received approximately $5,900 in donations since launching its holiday fundraising campaign, 50k by the Holiday, to raise $50,000 by New Years Day, 2024. As of today, the team has raised over 10 percent of its fundraising goal.

In response to this achievement, Mayor Paul Brodeur and Executive Director of the Council on Aging Erica Brown extend their gratitude to the most recent donors to the MEF. “We are beyond grateful to our community members who join us in our mission to ensure Melrose families do not have to choose between buying food, paying rent, keeping the lights or the house warm this winter,” said Mayor Brodeur. “Thank you for helping the City of Melrose continue our community tradition of ‘neighbors helping neighbors,’” said Brown.

Over the past week, the following Melrose community members (and unnamed anonymous donors) collectively donated more than $1,000 to the fund:Carol Ferguson; Robert Fleming; Kate and Tyrone Roberts; Jane Roper; Michael and Sue Anne Kostur; Linda A. Hedetniemi; Edmund F. Tremblay; Margaret E. Zirker; Olivia Cerf; Joe Sullivan; Janice Walsh; Jeanne McAndrews; David A Kourtz; Gary and Jane Snoonian; Rosemary Connors Botto; Michael J. Bibilos; Charles N. Faulstich Jr.; Leslie A. Landry; Gabriel T. Gagliano; Paul MC Andrews; Susan A. Hollingshead; Anthony L. Santagate; and Forrest G. Tiedeman.

The Melrose Emergency Fund depends entirely on donations from the public and every penny goes to direct aid to Melrose residents. Established in 1996 by Mayor Lyons’ administration after 25 families were displaced by fires, the MEF accepts donations for the purpose of providing relief to resident families found in emergency need, with a focus on ensuring basic needs including food, rent and utilities are met. There are no overhead costs because city staff administer the funds as part of their regular duties. All funds collected go directly to helping Melrose residents in need.

To donate, send a check to Melrose Emergency Fund, Mayor’s Office, 562 Main St., Melrose, MA 02176 or bring it directly to the Mayor’s Office on the second floor of City Hall. Checks should be made out to the City of Melrose, with “Melrose Emergency Fund” in the memo line. Contributions may also be made through the City of Melrose Online Bill Payments webpage at www.cityofmelrose.org/payments. For questions regarding the Emergency Fund, call 781-979-4440.

To learn more about the campaign and how the Melrose community can help keep the Melrose Emergency Fund going, visit www.cityofmelrose.org/50kbytheHoliday.