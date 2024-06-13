MELROSE — The Mt. Hood Park Association is sponsoring its Annual July 4th Concert in front of the clubhouse at Mount Hood Memorial Park & Golf Course, 100 Slayton Rd., Melrose. This concert is being supported in part by a grant from the Melrose Cultural Council.

Festivities will begin Thursday, July 4th, at 6:45 p.m. with the Middlesex Concert Band providing the music, rain or shine (if rain then we will hold it inside the clubhouse).

This year’s music program promises to be an exciting selection of new songs highlighting the patriotic theme of the day as well as popular show tunes. Free popcorn and lemonade for the children will be provided compliments of Sagamore Golf, Inc. as quantities last.

Come join us in one of the most beautiful venues, Mount Hood, the “Green Jewel” of Melrose, and the largest green space in the city — bring your blankets and chairs while enjoying the scenery and celebrating the birth of our nation! We are continuing the tradition of ending the concert with “Stars and Stripes Forever,” in which all children will be given free American flags to wave while marching in front of the clubhouse.

This concert is being dedicated to Donald Adelman – one of the original founders of the Association, and who passed away this past May.

The Mt. Hood Park Association is dedicated to the protection, preservation, and promotion of Mount Hood Memorial Park. To learn more about the Association, please visit our recently renovated web site at www.mthoodpa.com.

For more information call 781-665-8172.