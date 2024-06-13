MELROSE — Over 170 people participated in this year’s Kids Bike Fest, an event to inspire Metro Boston families to bike, walk and roll more. Hosted by The Ride Cafe, it was a day full of happy kids of all ages, circling the Melrose High School paths on bikes and scooters.

The event was sponsored and made possible by many local and small businesses. Modern Legacy Law Group, a fellow women-owned and Melrose, Main St. small business was the presenting sponsor. Parents enjoyed delicious atomic coffee upon arrival thanks to an in-kind sponsorship from the local North Shore roastery. Eastern Bank, Lento-Rivkind Real Estate and Liberty Bell Melrose also sponsored this event, helping to reach the event goal of getting #morekidsonbikes.

“I wish it was Kids Bike Fest everyday,” one 4-year-old attendee shared. “The event helps to build kids’ confidence, independence and teaches safe group riding while having fun,” said Kara Oberg, local mom and event organizer.

Join The Ride Cafe’s email newsletter to be notified of upcoming events. Follow along to see more event photos and videos @theridecafe.melrose or visit theridecafe.com.