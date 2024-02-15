MELROSE—While the Melrose High girls’ basketball team won’t see a post season this winter, they had plenty to celebrate on Friday while playing in back-to-back games with the MHS boys’ team in a dual Senior Night celebration, when they honored outgoing senior Lily Nolan.

There were plenty of fans in the stands to celebrate a big night for both teams. But the girls team faced an uphill battle against a tougher-than-advertised Stoneham Spartan team and fell, 51-28.

With two games left on the schedule, including a finale on the road on Sunday against Waltham, Melrose will look to collect a couple wins to end the season on a strong note. The young Melrose team had moments of strength against Stoneham, keeping things fairly even in the first quarter behind baskets from a reliable junior Alex Leeman, who was perfect on the foul line. Sophia DiCalogero had a particularly strong game and led Melrose in points with 9. Despite her and Leeman’s first half efforts, Melrose was down 26-8 at the half.

Melrose generated more offense in the second half and other players showed potential for future seasons. Kayla Good looked steady on the foul line and offered much needed rebounding. DiCalogero remained reliable with baskets despite Stoneham taking a larger lead of 34-13. Olivia DellaPorta caught the eye of fans with a nice basket and Milania Noessel was steady on the foul line. By the end of the game, Melrose’s experienced players took over and found baskets, starting with junior capt. Scarlett D’Addio who connected with a beautiful assist to Leeman for a basket that gave Melrose their 21st point of the game. Lily Nolan finished her home career with a three that had fans on their feet. However, the Spartans would pull away with a 48-26 win, leaving Melrose still searching for their second win of the year.

Melrose, poised with losing just one senior this year, will no doubt look to build on this season for improvement next year. But until then, they close out the season on the road against Watertown and Waltham.